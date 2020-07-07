UK-based Ghanaian sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi won the 100m final at the Fastweb Cup in Rieti, edging Italy’s rising start Filippo Tortu in 10.29 against 10.31 (-0.1). Tortu had won the prelims in 10.28.

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru launched his season with an individual outing on the 400m, in Montverde, Florida. He finished 4th in 47.35 behind Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 45.55, Jhon Alejandro Perlaza Zapata COL 45.56, and LaShawn Merritt USA 45.98.

Advertisements