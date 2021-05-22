Management of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Limited has confirmed the missing of an employee of the company’s mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region.

“AngloGold Ashanti reports with deep regret that an employee of our mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana is missing after a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes,” a statement issued by the company said.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of AGA Ltd, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 18, when the ground below 2901Level collapsed.

This was when a crew from UMA, the underground mining contractor, was working, tensioning brow cable bolts.

“One of the crew members, who was at the time supervising and standing on the ground, was unfortunately drawn into the void, and immediately triggered a search and rescue effort,” the statement said.

It said the mine’s rescue teams had been working tirelessly, in difficult geotechnical conditions in the immediate area, to “locate our missing colleague”.

The relevant authorities had been notified and were providing support to rescue the missing employee, the statement said.

“Safety remains our highest priority and all mining activity has been suspended. An update on the situation will be provided in due course,” it said.