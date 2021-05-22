AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti

Management of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Limited has confirmed the missing of an employee of the company’s mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region.

“AngloGold Ashanti reports with deep regret that an employee of our mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana is missing after a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes,” a statement issued by the company said.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of AGA Ltd, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 18, when the ground below 2901Level collapsed.

This was when a crew from UMA, the underground mining contractor, was working, tensioning brow cable bolts.

“One of the crew members, who was at the time supervising and standing on the ground, was unfortunately drawn into the void, and immediately triggered a search and rescue effort,” the statement said.

It said the mine’s rescue teams had been working tirelessly, in difficult geotechnical conditions in the immediate area, to “locate our missing colleague”.

The relevant authorities had been notified and were providing support to rescue the missing employee, the statement said.

“Safety remains our highest priority and all mining activity has been suspended. An update on the situation will be provided in due course,” it said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleHappy FM holds maiden edition of Development Dialogues with engagement with Education Ministry
Next articleIt is not true that GCB, CBG, ADB and NIB are Struggling to survive
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here