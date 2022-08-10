Searches for ‘sell my house’ hits highest point in U.S. internet history

Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for ‘sell my house’ exploded 147% in the United States as of July 2022 – the highest level in internet history for America. This comes as Americans face rising property and rent costs, with fears of a recession looming.

The analysis, by luxury real estate platform RubyHome reveals that searches for ‘sell my house’ exploded to over double the average volume within the past month, an unprecedented increase in Americans looking to sell their property, according to Google search data analysis. The data also reveals that searches for ‘sell my house for cash’ is also at an all time high.

This comes at a time where the U.S. housing market sees mortgage rates doubling from this time last year (5.5% up from 2.8%), and according to Zillow, the average house price in America is up 20.7% on last year at $350,000.

The top ten states searching to sell their house the most are:

Mississippi

Connecticut

Virginia

Wyoming

Florida

Iowa

New Mexico

North Carolina

New York

Kentucky