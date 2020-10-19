All 12 finalists in season nine of MTN hitmaker had a chance to impress fans with their first performance at this year’s show.

This season’s judges which include award-winning producers Kaywa and Richie Mensah as well as female songstress Eazy had some kind words for some contestants.

One of the impressive performers on the opening day was Kwacy Boat who certainly unlocked his flow with his unique rap skills making a strong start on the show.

Kaywa was impressed with his impressive performance and touted him to be like Ghana’s finest rapper Sarkodie.

Another impressive performer on the day was the masked gospel artiste, Adepa, who delivered a stunning performance and received massive applause.

This is what Richie Mensah said about her performance, “You didn’t come here to joke. Your vocal delivery and stage coordination was on point and your performance was 100%,” he said.

Bryan did not disappoint in his debut performance having demonstrated his vocal prowess on West Life’s hit single “Soledad”.

Gabi Nova who is not new to the Hitmaker show had an impressive outing once again with his silky voice and this what Eazy said about his performance.

“Am so proud of you despite missing out on last year’s top five. Your performance was amazing and your voice quality was good,” she said.

The likes of RBJ, Achiaa, Pashyn, Nessa Cute, Kobby Tuesday, Jimi, Mimi, Josh Blakk did deliver some good performances but would certainly have to up their stagecraft with eviction to begin soon.

Music-loving fans can vote for their favourite contestants by downloading the MTN Pulse App with the GH¢120,000 ultimate cash prize up for grabs.