Season six of YOLO to be premiered with campaign on healthy living   

The sixth season of Ghana’s number one edu-taining TV series, “You Only Live Once” (YOLO), has finally premiered.

The 13-episode serial drama seeks to promote key messages around good health, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, child and adolescent health, and the need to get a COVID-19 jab.

The YOLO season six series is produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and National Population Council, among others.

The new season includes some sparkling new cast additions, including the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, Majid Michel, Vicent McCauley, Aaron Adatsi, John B. Peasah, and many others.

Speaking at the premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, was happy about the return of the YOLO series after a three-year hiatus.

“The new season would be a young adult-focused TV programme that focuses on COVID-19 fascination, family planning, reproductive health, malaria prevention, and good nutrition in an effort for Ghanaians to live a good life.

“It opens a window for us to examine, experience, debate, and reflect on the complexity of issues that our young people face in their daily lives,” she said.

Madam Osei-Opare further stated that the YOLO TV programme compliments the government’s effort to educate and empower the young masses, as they represent a vital aspect of Ghana’s development.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, who appeared in season six of the series, praised the cast and partners for making this season possible and expressed hope that it would educate young people about making good choices about their health.

“The YOLO programme is unique as it allows for topics on health issues to be showcased, discussed, and integrated into a format that suits today’s youth.

“This season, YOLO goes up North to capture the culture and well-being challenges of the people with interesting new casts. I want to thank all the partners for making season six a possibility,” he stated.

Madam Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, in her address lauded the cast of YOLO for being role models for the Ghanaian youth and creating a safe space where people can talk about pertinent issues and make smart choices regarding their health.

She emphasised the importance of the youth in Ghana’s development and how their healthcare choices affect not only Ghana’s but the world’s future.

The second premiere of YOLO season six is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Radach Hotel in Tamale, and it would be televised thereafter on TV3, Farmhouse Movie App, and YouTube Channel.