Season three of Naa GaDangme to be launched on 1st October, 2022

The third edition of Naa GaDangme is set to be launched on 1st October, 2022 at the premises of TV Africa in Accra.

The show which is being organized by Agidor Event Services and supported by TV Africa is aimed at empowering young Ga Dangme ladies in the Ga state and its environs to promote the Ga-Dangme culture.

According to the CEO of the event Madam Dorcas Naa Atswei Koney, they are really working hard to make this year’s edition bigger.

The launch is expected to come off with a beautiful display of tradition and followed with wonderful performances on the history of the various Towns within the Ga community with Festivals, fashion show and Customary practices.

Naa Borley Akeeyo of Nungua was crowned Naa Gadangme 2021. She took home a Car, Educational scholarship and will be touring Dubai in December.