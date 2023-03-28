Season Two of HD+ Kids Armwrestling Competition launched

… 5 regions to participate as Sunyani hosts starter

The second edition of the kids’ competition was launched in Accra on Monday at the GNAT Hall.

Five regions in Ghana will experience the Season II of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling competition as the Ghana Armwrestling Federation targets more numbers at the event.

Three regions competed in the maiden 2022 edition of the competition, made up of Western, Ashanti and the Greater Accra region.

The 2023 edition of the competition will see the Greater Accra, the Bono and Ahafo Regions, Eastern Region, Western Region, and the Ashanti Region all hosting the event.

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, speaking at the launch of the 2023 edition said “Season I was three regions plus the final, season II is going to be five regions plus a final. So we will do the Bono and Ahafo Regions, Eastern Region, Western Region, Greater Accra Region, and Ashanti Region. After all this round-robin we settle on a region to host the final,”

He revealed that the GAF has targeted 15,000 Junior and Senior High School students for season II of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling challenge.

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited, the parent company of HD+ Ghana, has partnered with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation to introduce the sport to talented youngsters in the Junior and Senior High Schools in the country.

Armwrestling has become the fastest-growing sport in the West African nation with the breeze of the sport blowing fast and reaching many in the country and beyond.