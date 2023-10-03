Seasoned IT Experts To Discuss Cybersecurity For SMES

MTN Ghana is set to hold its 2nd Business Executive Breakfast Meeting for 2023 on Thursday, 5th October under the theme “Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation for SMEs”.

Key industry players and experts will discuss and share knowledge, exchange ideas, push for policy formulation and collaborate on cybersecurity and digital transformation for SMEs. Speakers at the session will include Dr. Albert Antwi-Bediako, Director General, Cyber Security Authority, C.K. Bruce, CEO of Innovare Ghana, Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, Senior Manager, Enterprise Information Security & Governance at MTN Ghana and Audrey Mnisi, Banking Ops, Risk & Cybersecurity Specialist at Ghana Association of Banks.

Speaking ahead of the event the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson emphasized the relevance of the theme in today’s business environment. He said, “It is without a doubt that Ghana’s SME sector continues to drive and accelerate socio-economic growth across the continent. At MTN, we believe Ghana’s growth and progress is greatly connected to the development of the SME sector. While we acknowledge the sector’s great contributions to Ghana’s development, we recognize its challenges such as cybersecurity. It is critical for MSMEs and SMEs to be equipped with the requisite tools and resources in order to stay ahead and competitive.”

The event is expected to be attended by key industry players and experts from information security, cybersecurity, digital transformation, government agencies, business owners, SMEs among others. It will be streamed live on MTN’s Social media handles.

This edition of the MTN Executive Business Breakfast meeting is being organized as part of the 2023 Cybersecurity awareness month. The purpose is to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the world and ensure that all users of the internet have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. Some planned activities for the month include awareness campaigns for students, community stakeholders on Password Management, Phishing, Information Privacy and Social Engineering (MoMo Fraud).