Second Edition of Black History Festival Launched

The second edition of the Black History Festival, (BHF) an initiative to celebrate the bond between African Americans has been launched.

The second edition of BHF to be held in Columbus Ohio, USA from 15th to 18th February 2023 would offer a unique opportunity for stakeholders to have a common platform to celebrate the heritage, arts, culture, trade, leadership, and innovation of Africa in the history of the United States of America.

The Coordinator of the Black History Festival, Mr. Stephen Selasie Asuo told the Ghana News Agency that it had become important for the Bureau for International Development, Exchanges, and Commerce (BIDEC) to facilitate the promotion of exchange ideas, businesses, and culture among other innovations in the diaspora, to foster sustainable partnership for positive development in Ghana and the African continent.

This, he believed, would boost investor confidence on the continent and reduce unemployment in the sub-region.

Mr Asuo commended the efforts of key partners and stakeholders especially the US Government, and the Government of Ghana for the support since the initiation of the project last year.

He announced that plans were advanced to initiate a Black History Awards targeted at 40 African Americans who had contributed to the socio-economic transformation and development of Ghana and other African countries either posthumous or living.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah said the Black History Festival was a good platform to highlight made in Ghana products to the world and urged the organizers to lead change in exposing a lot more innovations in Ghana.

The Head of Diaspora, at the office of the President, Mr. Kwasi Awuah said, the Year of Return project had exposed the many expertise and potentials that could be tapped for the much-desired economic transformation of the country and Africa in general.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei said the event would serve as a platform to show case made in Ghana products, build market linkages, and explore opportunities to advance the private sector.