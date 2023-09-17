Second edition of Girl Getup seminar aims to empower women

Girl Getup Africa in collaboration with the Naa Dedei Botchwey Foundation is set to organize the second edition of Getup seminar on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The seminar to be held at TV3’s Executive Theater seeks to shed light on the questions that often weigh on the minds of women and girls to inspire positive sustainable change.

Speakers for this year’s seminar include Ayo Igwe from Nigeria- CEO of Ace Facades, Irene Aborchie-Nyahe, Director of Legal Assistance Network Ghana and Latif Abubakari, Author and Playwright.

Among the activities for the seminar would be a workshop on cybersecurity and abuse, presentations on the theme and free breast cancer screening for all attendees.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the collaboration between the Naa Dedei Botchwey Foundation and Girl Getup Africa was a testament to the power of collective action and the shared commitment to empowering women and girls.

“By joining forces, these organizations aim to amplify their impact, reaching even more individuals who can benefit from the seminar’s transformative experience.

“The Girl Getup seminar has a longstanding tradition of providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions, personal growth, and inspiration. This year’s event promises to take these aspects to new heights, offering attendees an unforgettable encounter with life-changing insights,” the statement said.

This year’s Girl Getup Seminar which is free for all is themed, “Change Starts From Within.”

Source : Simon Asare