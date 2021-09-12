Second phase of Ghana UHAS Campus project begins

The second phase of a Chinese-led project for Ghana’s University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) kicked off here on Friday.

The construction, undertaken by China’s Nantong Si Jian Construction Group Co., Ltd, and situated 180 km northeast of the Ghanaian capital of Accra, will include a central administration building, school of nursing and midwifery, as well as duty and equipment rooms.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed profound gratitude to China for its continuous support for the West African country.

“The solidarity of the Chinese government and people for us, the friendship that they continue to express towards us, is something that we appreciate so much indeed,” the president said.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun also attended the ceremony, during which he said that China attaches great importance to supporting the Ghanaian government in bringing quality healthcare and education to the Ghanaian people.

“We believe education and medical care are areas of great national hope for the wellbeing of the people. The Chinese government is ready to help further promote the level of education and healthcare services in Ghana through assisting in the phase-two construction of the project,” Lu said.

“This project will make UHAS one of the most beautiful and modern universities in Ghana. In the future, we will have more students graduating from this university and becoming medical doctors, nurses and other health workers,” he added.

John Owusu Gyapong, vice chancellor of UHAS, told Xinhua that the project to be completed in three years is critical and will enable the university to increase its intake from 6,000 to 10,000 students.

The first phase of the project was funded by the Chinese government and was handed over to the Ghanaian government in September 2015. Enditem