The second phase of the mass disinfection exercise in the Volta Region, set to begin next week, would be extended to control pests.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, told a stakeholders’ forum in Ho that the next stage of the fumigation exercise would ensure “more effective disinfection and proper cleaning.”

He said the successful first phase was made possible by the cooperation among all stakeholders, including the public and the media, and appealed for extra effort to make the Region coronavirus-free.

He commended the leadership of the security services, and educational institutions for taking up the initiative to ensure hygienic facilities in the wake of the pandemic.

Dansworld International Services Limited with support from Zoomlion Ghana on July 28 and 29 execute the two-day project at major public areas to be identified by the various Assemblies.

All commercial activities would be suspended during the period of the exercise.

Mr Bernhard Danso Ntow, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld, said the company “wished to carry out an exercise that would satisfy all,” and asked for collaboration from stakeholders.

Mrs Sybil Boison, Regional Environmental Health Officer, said the Department would help sustain the decontamination efforts by undertaking regular inspection of public and shared spaces, and also deepen public education.

