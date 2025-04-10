Second SIM Re-registration Set for June

The second SIM card re-registration exercise using Ghana Card details is scheduled for June this year.

The streamlined process will enable citizens to register their SIM cards online, reducing the need for physical visits to registration centers.

Minister for Communication Samuel Nartey George announced the initiative during his visit to Margins ID Group in Accra, emphasizing that the system would automatically verify customer information from the data held by various telecommunications companies.

Authorities expect the new process to eliminate long queues and minimize the manual processing that marred previous attempts. The move seeks to bolster data accuracy while curbing the fraudulent use of mobile technology, a persistent challenge that has undermined earlier registration efforts.

The current system stands in contrast to the 2011 exercise, during which a range of unverifiable identification documents—including voter IDs, NHIS cards, and even student IDs—were accepted. That earlier method allowed millions of SIM cards to be pre-registered using fake identities, a situation that cost telcos over US$25 million without achieving its intended security outcomes.

In 2021, a subsequent re-registration attempt introduced an app to capture new biodata, despite the existing data on Ghana Cards. This new process led to prolonged queues and incurred high costs for telecommunications companies.

More importantly, it fell short in preventing mobile money fraud, as fraudsters continued to exploit the system. Industry figures have pointed to an increase in fraudulent activities, with the digital finance sector witnessing growing misuse of SIM cards, a trend that has burdened both regulatory agencies and law enforcement.

The upcoming exercise represents a renewed government effort to deliver accurate data and reinforce industry regulation. By relying solely on Ghana Card details and integrating customer data from telcos, officials are hopeful that this more efficient system will reduce the misuse of SIM cards for fraudulent transactions.

The streamlined approach is designed to provide a hassle-free registration experience while also addressing concerns about data security and the verification process.

Past experiences highlight the difficulties of balancing accessibility with fraud prevention. The revised methodology reflects lessons learned from previous initiatives and seeks to offer a more accountable framework for SIM registration.

This development comes at a time when stakeholders are calling for systems that provide robust verification without burdening citizens with long waiting times or outdated technological processes.