Second Steering Committee Meeting Of The ECOWAS Green Hydrogen Program Held

Source: ECOWAS (CEDEAO)

Praia, March 14, 2024- ECREEE, in collaboration with WASCAL, organized the second steering committee meeting of the ECOWAS Green Hydrogen program.

The objective was to foster greater collaboration and cooperation between members of the Steering Committee towards the development of green hydrogen in the ECOWAS region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director of ECREEE, Mr. Francis Sempore commended WASCAL and expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for its support to ECREEE in the development of the ECOWAS Green Hydrogen Policy.

For Dr Bruno Korgo, WASCAL Regional Coordinator for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, the year 2023 was very fruitful and productive. He recalled the adoption of two major documents namely the Green Hydrogen Strategy Framework and the Green Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plans 2023-2030 and 2031-2050. He also assured ECREEE of the commitment and full support of WASCAL toward a successful operationalization of the Green Hydrogen policy in the ECOWAS region.

For two days, members of the steering committee comprising BMBF, WASCAL, ECREEE, Forschungzentrum Jülich Projekt Management (PTJ), and Forschungzentrum Jülich, discussed issues cutting across the review of the implementation of the ongoing collaboration between WASCAL and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), the validation of the Green Hydrogen work plan 2024, and the assessment on the operationalization of the Green Hydrogen Regional Strategy and Action Plans 2023-2030 and 2031-2050.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Energy of Cape Verde participated in this meeting with the presentation of the Energy Transition Plan and the Green Hydrogen Initiatives of Cape Verde.

As a reminder, the ECOWAS Regional Green Hydrogen Strategy and the 2023-2030 and 2031-2050 Action Plans were validated in October 2023 in Cotonou following the adoption of the ECOWAS Green Hydrogen Policy and Strategy Framework in July 2023 in Bissau.