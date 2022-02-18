Secondary Industries to begin Reaping from AfCFTA

A Ghanaian trade expert on Wednesday projected the benefits that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has on the continent’s secondary industries will gradually emerge since trade commenced one year ago.

ACCRA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — A Ghanaian trade expert on Wednesday projected the benefits that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has on the continent’s secondary industries will gradually emerge since trade commenced one year ago.

Jonas Atangdui, the director of Economic Affairs at the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, a local policy think tank, told Xinhua in an interview that the AfCFTA would create employment, income and tax revenue for governments, and reduce import bills of African governments through the development of secondary industry on the continent.

The African Union (AU) Ministers of Trade on Jan. 29 announced the conclusion of negotiations and adoption of rules of origin to cover 87.7 percent of goods traded by member states. These rules represent the criteria for using the national source of products to determine tariffs and restrictions on them under the trade agreements.