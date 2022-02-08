Secret Keys Women Must Look Out For Before Saying I DO

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has advised ladies/women to look out for the most important secrets keys in men before saying I DO in this season of Love.

According to him, the Man’s Maturity, Financial Security, His Spiritual Leadership and especially His respect for his Parents and for Women is very important in settling with the right man.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program this morning where the discussion centered on Valentine and the true meaning of Love.

He averred that it is important for all, especially women/ladies to understand that after Valentine which is just a day’s celebration, life continues and that we must learn to love ourselves more in order to build the kind of fulfilling life we want for ourselves.

“It is good to learn about love. Look many marriages have problems because of Social media. People fake a lot of things on Social media and ignorant people take these things personal. This goes down to destroy our relationships.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that “If you want to express love, just say I LOVE YOU,” adding that because of Social media, ladies have developed the Delilah spirit to force men to profess love for them.

He explained that God is Love and God is Man; hence the weakness of God is Love.

“In the Old Testament Love was the law and command, but in the New Testament Love is not a subject, LOVE is a relationship and its name is Jesus. In the New Testament God is not forcing man to love, He comes down to Love us, unlike the Old Testament where we were forced under the law to Love,” he said.

According to him, Love does not make relationship work because you were once in Love but something more powerful more than love came upon it and separated it.

He also explained that LOVE is Life, Obey, Voice and Life and that anytime we play with Love, we are dealing and playing with our life.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also mentioned that Valentine is the season when we say certain words that people don’t understand and most people get intimate in the season of Love without knowing its implications.

He said; “Intimacy is seeing into me.”

He said one can love a specific car without knowing how to drive it. “You can admire the car but when it is given to you, you cannot drive it because you don’t know how to drive. Yes, that is the reason why we need to understand that Love is not about feelings; it has nothing to do with feelings.”

He went on further to say that every true man does not need Love.

What a man needs, he stressed, is Respect.

“The weakness of God is Love,” he stressed and maintained that Love is not a game for the armature, and sex is not the game for children hence children must be prevented from watching Social media videos which portrays Love because they don’t understand what they see.