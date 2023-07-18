Secretary-General Welcomes Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, July 18, 2023, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Amb. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, at the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General appreciated the pioneering role played by Qatar within the OIC and its contributions to strengthening solidarity and joint Islamic action.

The meeting also addressed several issues of common interest.