Section Of The Constructed Appiatse Road Commissioned

Miss Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, has commissioned the section of the Bogoso-Ayamfuri road that was damaged during an explosion at Appiatse in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

She said although the incident created a huge crater of about 20 meters long and 10.3 meters wide, extensive work had been done within few weeks.

According to the Deputy Minister, M/S Gabriel Couto-Rango Consortium with assistance from Wilhelm Construction Company Limited were executing the project which was currently 85 percent complete.

“Although extensive work had been done, we are working on the drainage system and will erect few safety signs but l believe the road is in the right position to be opened” she noted.

Miss Nkansah-Boadu explained that “The total cost of the project was not known yet because it’s an emergency project, so hopefully by the end of everything it will be made available”.

She added that “We are giving ourselves two to three weeks for the entire project to be completed after which the contractors will move to another site to commence other important projects”

The Deputy Minister commended the contractors for the tremendous work they had exhibited within the short period and cautioned drivers who plied the Bogoso-Ayamfuri road to be extra careful to ensure they did not record any accident as work was still ongoing.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, thanked the President for renovating the Appiatse road as quickly as possible and stressed that, it would help individuals and companies transact their business smoothly.

“We are happy one problem at Appiatse has been resolved and that is the first phase. I believe today you can see some carpenters are working on the temporal structures and very soon work on the permanent structures will also start” he announced.

Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi II, Divisional Chief of Beppoh, on his part thanked the government for completing greater part of the Appiatse road project.

He appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to construct more speed ramps to prevent accidents from occurring.

Mr Ali Mahamudu and Mr Daniel Prah, both commercial drivers, who plied the Bogoso-Bawdie road told the Ghana News Agency that they were happy the government had fixed the Appiatse road and promised to exhibit responsibility on the road to avoid any disaster that was likely to occur.

The Western Regional Director of Ghana Highway Authority, Mr Seth Comeng Ofori, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani and some elders of Beppoh Divisional Area were present at the commissioning.