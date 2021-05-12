NCCE and Security agencies
Mr Justice Ennin, the Western Regional Director of the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) has called on Security Agencies to collaborate and share intelligence in fighting the detractors of the country.

He said recent activities of kidnappers and the actions of the in-country secession group called for alertness to avoid infiltration in the country.

The Regional Director of the NCCE said this at a meeting with Security Agencies to mark this year’s constitutional week celebration.

The Directorate engaged six of the Securities: the Prisons Service, Customs, Immigration, Naval Base, 2BN and the Ghana National Fire Service.

He said the securities agencies had a greater role to play for unity and national cohesion to thrive and must not shirk their role.

Mr Ennin said the education with them was therefore to remind them of their constitutional duty to protect the State.

He said no Country was without challenges, “let work together with this Constitution for a better Ghana”.

The Director entreated Ghanaians to defend and uphold the Constitution, avoid discrimination and let diversity enhance development and growth.

