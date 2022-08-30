Security agencies urged to develop a system to filter fake information

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, former Northern Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education has called on security agencies to develop artificial intelligence-based system that can effectively filter terrorists’ fake information on social media.

He said the use of the internet for terrorism purposes was a rapidly growing phenomenon, which required positive and coordinated response from the country.

Alhaji Saani made the call during a sensitization seminar on preventing violent extremism, organized by Dressmakers Association in Tamale for its members as part of mechanisms to prevent violent extremism in the country.

The seminar, held in Tamale, and supported by Northern Regional Peace Council in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, was to create awareness on violent extremism and develop resilient structures for the prevention of violent extremism nationwide.

Alhaji Saani said mostly, the spreading of fake information on social media created fear and panic in society.

Chief Superintendent Alhaji Iddrisu Tanko Issifu, Tamale District Police Commander, advised citizens to be aware of their surroundings to ensure they were safe from violent attacks from terrorists.

He advised citizens to keep an eye out for suspicious situations around them and report to the security agencies.