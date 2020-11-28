Security Agencies have embarked on a peaceful walk through the principal streets of Sefwi-Wiawso the Western North Regional capital to show their readiness towards the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The security agencies comprise the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Investigation Bureau.

Holding banners with inscriptions such as “Security Agencies United for Peaceful Elections 2020,” they started the walk from the Wiawso Divisional Police Command through the Western North Regional Coordinating Council, Dwenase, Mpomaam and ended at the Glistens park.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) after the exercise, DCOP Mr Kwadwo Boapeah Otchere, Regional Commander, said the exercise was to demonstrate the security agencies readiness in ensuring peace before, during and after the December polls.

He said the exercise was not to put fear in the public but to reiterate their readiness in ensuring peace within the Region between now and December 7.

“Ensuring peace before, during and after this year’s elections is the responsibility of all and the security agencies are committed to protecting life and property,” he added.

DCOP Otchere pointed out that the Regional Police Command had identified 295 flashpoints within the nine constituencies of the region and have put in place adequate security measures to ensure incident-free elections.

He said there would be street patrols in the identified hotspots within the region.

The Regional Commander advised the public, especially the youth, to avoid violence before, during and after the elections.

He said the security agencies would deal with anyone who would cause trouble.

DCOP Otchere assured the residents of adequate protection throughout the election process.

He tasked security officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties, as they have always been, to ensure incident-free elections.