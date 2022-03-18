Security Analyst Calls For Action To Be Taken On Recent Security Threats

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has called on the authorities in charge of security to take action on the recent security threats in the country.

The Security Analyst averred that efforts of the security agencies and authorities must go beyond just issuing of statements but rather take steps to tackle the issue at hand. He employed the security agencies to take action on the grounds on these happenings to see the end of it.

Mr. Adib Saani suggested that there should be better progressive collaborations between the security service and the citizens in curbing this rising security threats. He, however, noted that the current scheme of things with regards to the ongoing violent activities across the nation doesn’t suggest anything of that nature is happening.

According to Adib Saani, in recent times, there has been little public support, confidence and interest in the work of the security service especially in the wake of the arrest of some Police individuals alleged to have been part of some series of robberies the nation has experienced particularly in Accra. He stated that the Police Service is a human institution and like any other human institutions, they are bound to have people doing things that are inconsistent with the institutions they work for.

Citizens have grappled with insecurity situations

That notwithstanding, Adib Saani was of the view that citizens have also had to grapple with the number of insecurity situations across the length and breadth of the country. As such, he intimated that the citizens cannot be faulted in showing keen interest in the affairs of the security agencies in the country.

“We’ve had issues with the La Mashegu incident that turned into some riots and some warning shots and tear gas being fired. We also had an attack of course on the Dipema, the attack on some NEDCo officials by some individuals. Now, we woke up to the exchange of gun fire between security agents and of course some combatants in Bawku and so many other issues in the country.” Adib Saani

Speaking on the happenings in Bawku and the statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) debunking claims that its officers in Bawku are shooting residents following some tensions in the area, he averred that the statement is needed to inform the public on the development in Bawku. According to him, the GAF coming out with a statement is particularly important in the wake of the sudden allegations made against the military by some factions on the ground.

“To the extent that a young man’s picture, who apparently is a military officer on the ground is published on social media, and his phone number is also published. They claim he belongs to one of the sides and is one of the military officers who actually led the operation in the suburb of Bawku.” Adib Saani