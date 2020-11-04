Security analyst has called for Ghanaian authorities to intensify education and awareness creation on citizens about the potential dangers of electoral violence in Ghana ahead of the country’s general election next month.

Paul Boateng, Executive Director for the African Center for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS), told Xinhua in an interview that the major flashpoints have the potential to mar the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections and urged the police administration to apply intelligence-led policing to deal with the problem

“Because of the election, some elements in Ghana are trying to sabotage the system. There is a need for authorities to intensify education and create awareness for the citizens to understand the dangers of such activities,” he said.

The Ghana Police Service has identified a total of 4,098 areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the polls and furnished the country’s National Election Security Taskforce with the report to guide its tactical arrangements and deployments across the country’s 16 regions.

A total of 15 persons were left injured when the two main parties clashed in a constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council (NPC) has asked the two major political parties in the country to commit to the roadmap and code of conduct to ending political vigilantism in Ghana ahead of the upcoming polls.

Ghanaians will vote in a general election to elect a president and 275 legislators on December 7.