Security Analyst Cautions Against Recruitment Pledges in Bawku Peace Efforts

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye, a security analyst, has cautioned Ghanaian authorities against making unfulfillable promises in efforts to resolve the protracted conflict in Bawku.

His remarks follow an appeal by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who urged local youth to lay down arms in exchange for priority recruitment into the Police Service.

During a visit to Bawku on April 11, the IGP announced plans to deploy a special police recruitment team to the area, emphasizing opportunities for youth as part of peacebuilding measures. “When it comes to recruitment, we will give the people of Bawku priority,” Yohuno stated, pledging corrective action for police missteps and collaboration with the community.

Aboagye, however, criticized the timing and practicality of such assurances during an April 12 appearance on Key Points on TV3. “I think the IGP spoke ahead of time. Even if recruitment was an option, this is not the moment to announce it,” he argued. He warned that unmet promises risked eroding trust, citing hypothetical demands from illegal miners, known as galamseyers, for army recruitment if similar incentives were extended. “We must be careful not to make statements we cannot fulfil. It will set a bad precedent,” he stressed.

The IGP’s outreach included calls for community feedback to address grievances. “Where, by mistake, we have done something wrong, forgive us. We won’t repeat those things again,” Yohuno told residents, praising their diligence and seeking renewed cooperation.

Aboagye’s critique underscores broader tensions in conflict resolution strategies, where immediate incentives like job promises may clash with long-term systemic reforms. Bawku, a region plagued by ethnic and political violence, has seen repeated attempts to broker peace, yet stability remains elusive. Analysts note that while recruitment initiatives could address youth unemployment a driver of unrest such measures require meticulous planning to avoid perceptions of tokenism or political exploitation.

The debate highlights the delicate balance between tactical peacebuilding and sustainable policy. As Ghana navigates these challenges, the focus shifts to whether institutional commitments can align with grassroots realities, ensuring that pledges like the IGP’s translate into tangible outcomes without inflaming further demands or skepticism.