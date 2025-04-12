Security Analyst Challenges MP Over Suspicious Flight Allegation

A retired military officer and security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd), has called on Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour to substantiate his recent claim that two aircraft landed in Ghana under suspicious circumstances.

Rev. Fordjour, who serves as the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, made the allegation publicly, prompting widespread speculation and concern about national security.

Col. Aboagye, speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints, questioned the MP’s approach, stressing that someone in his position should have communicated such information through official channels rather than the media. “The honourable MP, Ranking Member, Defence and Security portfolio, is not an ordinary person on the street. If there is credible threat to the security of this country, I don’t expect anybody of his calibre and stature to go to the media and inform them,” he stated.

He emphasised that Ghana’s security apparatus includes several established institutions, including Parliament’s own Defence and Interior Committee, where Rev. Fordjour holds a key role. According to Col. Aboagye, a claim of this magnitude should have first been addressed internally through those bodies.

Adding to the concern, Col. Aboagye pointed out that Rev. Fordjour does not work at Kotoka International Airport, the reported location of the aircraft landings, and therefore must have received the information second-hand. “We know that Rev Ntim Fordjour does not work at the Kotoka International Airport, so somebody would have informed him about the goings on. I am asking him today, through this portal, who informed him?” he asked, suggesting the source could be from national intelligence, foreign diplomats, or another external agent.

He urged the lawmaker to provide further detail about the intelligence he received rather than rely on ambiguous suggestions. “He needs to give us better particulars of the intelligence and so far, he has been hedging. Indeed, in several instances he seems to suggest that the state agencies must come and brief him as a member of the portfolio committee. What is the intelligence? What exactly was he told?” Col. Aboagye added.

The call for transparency comes amid heightened public scrutiny of national security issues and the need for responsible communication from elected officials with access to sensitive information.