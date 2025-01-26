Security Analyst Criticizes Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s Appointment as EOCO Director

Security analyst Adam Bonaa has strongly criticized the appointment of Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), questioning her qualifications and accusing political interests of playing a larger role in her selection than merit.

Speaking on Starr Today, Bonaa pointed to specific moments from Addo-Danquah’s career that he believes disqualify her from leading the crucial institution.

Bonaa focused particularly on her tenure as head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), calling out her controversial handling of the NAM1 case. He specifically referenced Addo-Danquah’s public comments regarding the legal proceedings against Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, and how she overstepped her professional boundaries.

“For instance, in the NAM1 case, she questioned what charges could be filed against him when it wasn’t her place to determine that. That was for the Attorney General’s office. Such remarks from a public officer handling sensitive matters were completely out of line,” Bonaa asserted.

He also emphasized that her handling of such cases raised questions about her competence, saying, “You would have to take a very incompetent person to make some of the public statements she made.”

Bonaa expressed his frustration with what he sees as an ongoing trend in Ghanaian institutions: the appointment of individuals based on political considerations rather than ability. “Square pegs in round holes don’t fit. No matter how hard you push, it doesn’t work,” he remarked.

According to him, Addo-Danquah’s appointment to EOCO was not about placing the right person in a key role but was driven by the desire to satisfy political interests. He warned that such practices undermine the integrity of institutions like EOCO, which are critical in the fight against organized crime and corruption.

Bonaa’s comments reflect broader concerns about the political influence on the selection of leadership in Ghana’s key institutions, and whether such appointments are ultimately serving the country’s best interests.