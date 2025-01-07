Security Analyst Raises Alarm Over EOCO Promotions, Alleging Influence on Future Investigations

Security analyst Adam Bona has raised serious concerns over recent promotions within the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), suggesting that these moves could be an attempt by outgoing EOCO Director Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah to influence future investigations.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Bona pointed to the ongoing promotions at EOCO, including the appointment of a new Director of Investigations, questioning the timing and intent behind these decisions. He suggested that the appointments could be strategically made to place loyalists of the former administration in key positions, potentially obstructing future investigations into the activities of EOCO’s previous leadership.

Bona emphasized the gravity of the situation, asking, “How can you be exiting as EOCO Boss, Maame Tiwaa, and you’re appointing a Director of Investigations so that if the new government has to investigate anything under your tenure, you would have your own person investigating you?” He cautioned that such actions could undermine good governance and advised the Mahama administration to intervene and halt these promotions.

This concern comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with issues of corruption and transparency in its public institutions, making any potential attempts to influence investigations a matter of national importance. Bona’s comments highlight the delicate balance of power within governmental bodies and the potential risks posed by the appointments made in the waning days of the outgoing administration.

In addition to his concerns about EOCO, Bona used the platform to reiterate his call for justice in a separate high-profile case involving the assault of a police officer at Jubilee House in 2017. He criticized the failure of the previous government to hold ASP Jalil accountable for the violent incident, where Jalil was accused of assaulting DSP Nanka Bruce, a police officer, during the NPP’s victory celebrations.

Bona expressed his frustration, stating, “I expect the Mahama government to deal with hoodlums who took over and assaulted other people at the Jubilee House… someone like ASP Jalil accosted a police officer called DSP Nanka Bruce at the Jubilee House and beat him up like an animal.” He further pointed out that despite the severity of the assault, Jalil faced no repercussions under the previous administration, and remains in uniform to this day. Bona is calling on the Mahama administration to address this and hold those responsible to account.

As Ghana’s new government takes shape, the public will likely be watching closely to see how it responds to these calls for action, both in terms of handling EOCO’s leadership and ensuring justice for past wrongs. The Mahama administration now faces the challenge of restoring public trust, with many hopeful that it will address these pressing issues head-on.