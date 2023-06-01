Security Analyst says Agyin-Asare’s comment can trigger security and peace instability

A security analyst has said the recent comment by Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel, tagging Nogokpo as ‘demonic headquarters could trigger security and peace instability in the country.

Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Emergency Management and Human Security said the man of God’s comments were unfortunate which required an unqualified apology to Nogokpo residents and the people of Volta as a whole.

Mr Ocloo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the recent development, expressed worry and said the unguided utterance could affect the people of Volta and Nogokpo community socially, economically, and finally resulting into stigmatization.

He argued that the revered Minister of the Gospel has violated article 21(1)C of the 1992 constitution and must use the same medium to apologise to the good people of Nogokpo.”

Mr Ocloo further described the town as a peaceful place for all believers to dwell in.

He added that if Archbishop Agyin–Asare claimed his wife comes from Volta, then he must be responsible for how to address such issues.

He also disclosed that several pastors, politicians, and others visit the area for some rituals due to the peaceful nature of the town.

Mr Ocloo the National Peace Council, Christian Council, and the Charismatic Council to call Archbishop Agyin-Asare to apologise to them.

He called on Nogokpo residents to keep calm as they worked to put the right things in place.

However, Archbishop Agyin-Asare has since expressed some form of regret about the development, saying “this has been taken out of context.”