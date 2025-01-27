Security Analyst Urges Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to Resign, Suggests Shift to Politics

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has called for Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the former Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), to resign from the Ghana Police Service and explore a career in active politics.

His remarks come amid continued criticism of her leadership and public service record.

Dr. Bonaa argued that Addo-Danquah, who is still relatively young, has time to transition into a new field. “She’s not 60 years old yet, so there’s still time for her to pursue other interests. If I were her, I would quietly resign and go into active politics,” he said. The analyst expressed concerns about her performance in public service, suggesting that her tenure had exposed weaknesses in her leadership abilities.

He pointed to the controversial A-Plus tape as a key example of her shortcomings, claiming that it painted a clear picture of her leadership style. “The A-Plus tape says it all. If you listen to it, it tells you what she said and reflects on her leadership,” he said, implying that the recording raised serious questions about her competence.

Dr. Bonaa speculated that, if she were to enter politics, Addo-Danquah would likely align with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). “Oh, obviously the NPP,” he commented, acknowledging the challenges faced by many political figures but suggesting that, if she believes she could succeed, it might be worth a try. “There are also failed politicians, anyway. But it’s worth a try if she believes she can excel there,” he added.

His statements are part of a broader debate surrounding Addo-Danquah’s leadership, especially following her high-profile role at EOCO. Critics continue to question her capacity to lead, while others suggest that a shift to politics might allow her to redefine her career.