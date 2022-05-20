Security analyst urges shared responsibility to protect Ghana from terrorist attack

Protecting Ghana from any form of a terrorist attack is a shared responsibility among the public, said Paul Boateng, an analyst with the African Center for Intelligence and Security Studies, a local think tank, on Thursday.

The activities of terrorist groups have become sophisticated in the era of improved technology, and every member of the public need to contribute to the fight against terror by staying informed and being conscious of the imminent threat to the country, he told Xinhua in an interview.

Boateng urged Ghanaians and the country’s security agencies to collaborate to take the necessary preventive measures to ward off terrorist threats.

“Our fight against terrorism in Ghana greatly depends on both security agencies and public engagement,” Boateng said. “I believe community vigilantes, civil society organizations, political parties, business organizations, churches, and traditional leaders must be engaged on the frontlines of detection and prevention of terrorism.”

The West Africa Center for Counter-Extremism last week released a report warning Ghana of a possible terrorist attack in the country.

On Tuesday, the Ghanaian government issued a statement to urge increased vigilance among the public amid the growing threat of terrorism in west Africa.

Boateng called on the government to further sensitize the populace about terrorist threats.

“I strongly believe that the first line of prevention and defense against any terrorist act is to educate and sensitize the citizenry on how to identify suspicious behaviors or potential terrorist activities so that we can recognize such activities and report them to the security agencies,” he said. Enditem