Security Analyst Weighs in on Bawumia’s Early Concession: “It Wouldn’t Have Changed the Outcome”

Security analyst Dr. Asante Otchere has weighed in on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s decision to concede defeat to John Mahama before the official electoral results were declared, asserting that the move would not have altered the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Appearing on TV3’s Ghana Tonight with Alfred Ocansey, Dr. Otchere explained that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had their own internal data and projections, which were closely monitored throughout the election. He emphasized that even had Dr. Bawumia delayed his concession, the election results would have remained unchanged.

“The NPP had their data and numbers, and the NDC also had theirs,” Dr. Otchere said. “Even if Dr. Bawumia had not conceded early, it wouldn’t have changed the fact that he lost to the president-elect, John Mahama.”

Addressing the emotional impact of such defeats, Dr. Otchere acknowledged the personal toll elections take on candidates, particularly after an intense campaign. He noted that conceding defeat is often driven more by pride and the desire to maintain peace, rather than by the data itself. He further pointed out that the NDC had quickly collated their own results, which further reinforced the inevitability of the election outcome.

In a public statement on December 26, Dr. Bawumia explained his swift concession, framing it as part of his broader commitment to upholding Ghana’s democratic values and preserving national peace. Speaking from his residence, the NPP flagbearer emphasized the importance of stability for the country, underscoring that “the stability of Ghana must always come first.”

Dr. Bawumia also expressed deep gratitude to his supporters, thanking them for their unwavering commitment and efforts throughout the campaign. He acknowledged their loyalty and reaffirmed his dedication to the well-being of the nation, despite the election’s outcome.

As political analysts continue to dissect the 2024 election results, Dr. Otchere’s comments add another layer of context to the strategic decisions made by the NPP leadership and their reflections on the electoral process.