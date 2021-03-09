The Ugandan military on Monday said it has heightened security in the northeastern part of the country following the resurgence of armed cattle rustling.

Uganda People’s Defense Forces troops have increased operations to curb the attacks and disarm fighters in the semi-arid region known as Karamoja, Maj. Peter Mugisha, third division army spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone.

“We have forces that can bring change in this region,” he said. “We have deployed mobile forces to stop these attacks and raids”

“We have continued to pacify the region using three approaches: cordon and search operations, key leader engagement with all stakeholders, and enforcing disarmament operations,” Mugisha said.

After nearly 20 years of relative calm following the launch of forceful disarmament in 2002, Karimojong warriors have returned to carry out deadly attacks and cattle raids, according to the military.

“Communities have to change their mindset, away from thinking about raiding the animals, to other social economic programs or activities,” Mugisha said.

Experts warn that the resurgence of armed cattle rustling in the region could have serious consequences for the region and hamper plans to end decades of underdevelopment. Enditem