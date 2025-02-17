Security Breach Attempt Mars Council of State Election Re-Run in Ashanti Region

A tense re-run of the Council of State election in Ghana’s Ashanti Region took an unexpected turn on Thursday when police arrested an individual for attempting to breach security barricades at the voting venue.

The incident underscored lingering tensions after last week’s botched election, which was abruptly halted when unidentified thugs attacked Electoral Commission (EC) officials and destroyed ballot papers.

Authorities relocated the re-run from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to the Prempeh Assembly Hall, heeding calls from candidates for a neutral venue. Police fortified the area with barricades and strict accreditation checks to prevent a repeat of the violence. Despite these measures, tensions flared briefly when a bus carrying 39 delegates arrived, sparking commotion among observers.

The arrested individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, tried to force entry into the restricted voting zone, according to eyewitnesses. “Security personnel acted swiftly to contain the situation,” a police spokesperson confirmed. Meanwhile, high-profile figures like Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong and former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum were denied access after failing to present valid accreditation. Officials emphasized that the restrictions aimed to curb interference, as unaccredited persons had previously attempted to disrupt proceedings.

The chaotic backdrop of the re-run highlights Ghana’s recurring struggles to insulate electoral processes from sabotage. Last week’s attack, which involved the destruction of cast ballots, raised questions about the vulnerability of local elections to organized disruption. The EC’s decision to proceed with a tightly secured re-run reflects efforts to restore credibility, with 86 delegates tasked with electing the region’s representative to the advisory Council of State.

Critics, however, argue that the heavy security presence risks alienating voters and candidates. “While safety is paramount, transparency must not be sacrificed,” remarked local governance analyst Kwame Asante. “The exclusion of observers and even accredited media from parts of the process fuels suspicion.”

The incident also reignites debates about political accountability in Ghana’s decentralized elections. The Council of State, a body advising the president on policy, has faced scrutiny for perceived opacity in its selection process. With results pending, the Ashanti Region’s election serves as a microcosm of broader challenges in balancing security, inclusivity, and public trust.

As Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, observers warn that localized disruptions could foreshadow larger risks. For now, authorities insist the re-run remained “largely peaceful” despite the arrest. Yet for many, the day’s events reinforced a sobering truth: safeguarding democracy demands vigilance at every level.