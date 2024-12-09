Security Concerns Arise Over Violence During Ghana’s 2024 Election Process

Ghana’s presidency and national security apparatus are reportedly dissatisfied with the actions of the police during the aftermath of the country’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Sources within the government, speaking to Asaase News, have expressed frustration at what they describe as the police’s failure to prevent violent incidents, particularly in certain constituencies.

The violence, allegedly carried out by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised alarms at the highest levels of government. The incidents occurred at collation centres across the country, including in Domongo, Kpandai, Ablekuma North, Techiman North, Aowin, Obuasi East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Weija Gbawe. Despite the gravity of the situation, sources claim that the police did little to intervene, with reports suggesting they either lacked the necessary response or failed to seek military support when faced with overwhelming violence.

The government is deeply concerned about the scale of the unrest and the apparent inaction by the police. A source close to the presidency told Asaase News that the president has demanded a strong response from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare, calling for decisive action to address the security breaches and restore order.

In a related development, Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), held a press conference on Sunday, 8 December, to address the ongoing political turmoil. He claimed that the NPP had won several parliamentary seats, including those in Domongo, Kpandai, Ablekuma North, Techiman North, Aowin, Obuasi East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Weija Gbawe, based on data available to him. However, Kodua accused the NDC of refusing to accept these results and attempting to pressure officials of the Electoral Commission to alter the outcome.

In response to the violence, Kodua vehemently condemned the actions of the NDC supporters, warning that the NPP would resist any attempts to alter the election results. He called on the IGP and the police to take a more proactive approach in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of citizens. “We must ensure that the rights and safety of all citizens are protected. We cannot allow unlawful violence and intimidation to persist,” he stated, urging the leadership of the NDC to denounce the violent actions of their supporters.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community is watching closely, with many questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in maintaining order during this volatile time in Ghana’s electoral process.