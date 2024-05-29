Security Concerns Rise: Student, Police Officer Injured in Cameroon School Attack

One student and a police officer were injured on Tuesday after gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters attacked a school in Cameroon’s war-torn Anglophone region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.

The attack took place in Bamenda, a chief town of the region. The gunmen opened fire in front of the school where students were sitting for a public exam, a local security source said.

“A police officer was shot in the leg and another student was also shot. Students were dispelled. Our brave soldiers are pursuing the terrorists,” the source told Xinhua. The injured student and police officer have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest frequently kidnap teachers and students. In 2019, they abducted 170 students and their teacher in Kumbo locality of Northwest region.

Since 2017, government forces and separatist fighters have been clashing with each other in the two regions where the separatists want to create an independent nation.