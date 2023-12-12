Security Council denounces violence in South Sudan, Abyei

The Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the violence in Warrap State of South Sudan and in southern Abyei, which has claimed dozens of lives since November.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council noted with grave concern the continued presence of some forces as well as armed elements of the local communities in Abyei, a territory contested by Sudan and South Sudan, and reiterated that Abyei should be fully demilitarized without delay.

They echoed the calls of the UN secretary-general’s special representative for South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, stressing the need for the transitional government of South Sudan to investigate the killings and attacks on civilians in Warrap and in Abyei. They called on the transitional government of South Sudan to contain the violence and defuse tension between the affected communities.

The council members underscored the important role the UN peacekeeping force in Abyei should play in the protection of civilians, in supporting community dialogue and reconciliation, and in helping achieve peace, security and stability in Abyei and the broader region.