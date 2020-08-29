The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) for another year, till Aug. 31, 2021.

Resolution 2540, which was adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, requests the UNSOM to maintain and strengthen its presence in all of the federal member states of Somalia, subject to UN security requirements and as the security situation allows.

It expresses the Security Council’s deep appreciation for the UNSOM’s support for the Federal Government of Somalia, in particular with regard to the development of inclusive politics and preparations for the elections in 2021; the constitutional review process, mediation, prevention and resolution of conflicts; the development of a federated police and justice system; strengthening the rule of law and security sector reform; and coordinating capacity-building support on anti-corruption issues.

It urges the Somali authorities to create a conducive political and security climate for inclusive elections across Somalia and at all levels to foster political pluralism, ensure political space for the role, rights and responsibilities of legally constituted political parties, uphold basic rights, and condemn hate speech and incitement to violence.

It calls on the federal government and the federal member states to enhance broad-based consultations and consensus building through consultative mechanisms at all levels and with the two Houses of Parliament on key national priorities.

The UNSOM was created in June 2013 by the Security Council in support of the newly-established Federal Government of Somalia. It works with the African Union Mission in Somalia, a peacekeeping mission approved by the Security Council.