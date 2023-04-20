Security Council to clampdown on commercial sex workers in Sunyani

The influx of commercial sex workers in the Bono Regional capital has attracted the concern of the Sunyani Municipal Security Council and was therefore putting measures to clamp down on their activities.

Activities of the sex workers are common around the ABSA Bank and the Silver House within the Sunyani High Court enclave as well as the Nana Bosoma Central market.

According to Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, the rife in commercial sex work and other criminal activities in the capital remained a huge challenge and has assured that MISEC would do everything possible to bring the situation under control.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Kumi said, last year the MISEC in collaboration with the Police undertook a special exercise to clampdown on the sex workers but expressed worry that the sex workers had returned with impunity.

Mr Kumi assured the public that the MISEC had intensified measures to halt criminal activities in the capital and appealed for public support.