Security during World Cup of assured – Police

The Police Administration has assured the public of adequate security measures to maintain security, law and order in the country during the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

The World greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, commences on November 20, 2022, in Qatar.

A statement issued in Accra by Madam Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent of Police, Director, Public Affairs, said the police acknowledged the euphoria that engulfed the nation during such tournaments, especially when the Black Stars were participating, with the attendant security implications, assuring that adequate security measures were in place.

It said in addition to the security measures put in place, members of the public, who intended to organise public viewing of the tournament at specially designated places were advised to contact Police Regional, Divisional and District Commands for further security directives or call 0277585542 for support.

“This is a temporary number dedicated to the World Cup related matters only,” it added.

The statement said while the Police were working to ensure the nation enjoyed a peaceful and incident-free tournament, “we wish to also urge the public to be security conscious so that in their excitement and jubilation, they do not fall victim to crime and do not also infringe on the rights and freedoms of others.”

It wished the Black Stars, a successful tournament in Qatar