Security Expert Calls for Arrests Over Alleged Ballot Photos During Special Voting

Security expert Dr. Adam Bonaa has called for the identification and arrest of individuals who allegedly took photos of their ballot papers during the Special Voting Exercise on Monday, December 2.

Images of thumb-printed ballots began circulating on social media during the voting process, raising concerns about the integrity of the exercise. In an interview with TV3, Dr. Bonaa expressed his alarm, stating, “These officers should be arrested and be dealt with,” emphasizing the seriousness of the violation.

The issue also caught the attention of Ghanaian-American professor Kwaku Asare, who voiced his shock on social media. On his Facebook page, he wrote, “I was shocked to see images of cast ballots circulating on social media. What’s going on?”

The incident has sparked further controversy in the Ayawaso Central constituency, where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised alarms about voters allegedly photographing their ballots after casting their votes. Harry Otu, the NDC Chairman for Ayawaso Central, claimed he witnessed several voters, particularly those casting votes for “Number 1,” taking pictures of their ballots. “I was seated afar, observing the process, and most of them voting Number 1, any moment they are voting, they vote and take pictures with their votes that they’ve cast,” Otu reported to journalists.

The photos of the ballots have raised concerns about voter privacy and the potential for vote-buying or coercion. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.