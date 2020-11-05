Armed separatists torched a secondary school and attacked students and teachers on Wednesday in Limbe, a seaside resort town in restive Anglophone Southwest region of Cameroon, according to local officials.

The attack took place at about 10:30 a.m. local time at Kulu Memorial College, a private secondary school in the locality, officials said.

A combined team of security officers and police reservists are combing the area for the fighters who escaped on foot after the attack, officials said.

Separatist fighters have multiplied attacks on schools and school children since schools resumed in Cameroon in October, claiming that only “inclusive dialogue and ceasefire” will assure the safety of schools in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest where they have been clashing with government forces since 2017.

On Tuesday, at least 11 primary school staff members were kidnapped by armed separatists in Kumbo, a town in Northwest region. Enditem