Security is a collective responsibility – NCCE Director

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Upper East Region says the security of the Municipality is a collective responsibility of all residents.

It called on the citizenry, especially the youth, to be cautious of their personal security and be on the look-out for suspicious characters within their respective communities and report same to the security personnel for action.

“I urge the youth of the Municipality to assist in reporting suspicious characters. The security of the Municipality is the responsibility of all,” Madam Felicia Ajongbah, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the Commission, said.

The Director, who was speaking at a programme to prevent and contain violent extremism among the youth in the area, noted that violence and radicalization among the youth had become a major menace to the global community.

The programme, with funding from the European Union (EU), brought together stakeholders, including the clergy, security personnel and various youth groups in the Municipality and was intended to ensure that the youth understood the negative consequences of joining violent extremists’ groups.

It was also to ensure that the youth appreciated the legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremists and terrorist groups in the country.

Madam Ajongbah said, “Despite the fact that anyone can become an extremist, young people who are in quest of a sense of identity, purpose or belonging may be more susceptible to recruitment into violent extremists ‘groups.

“Various things, including religious convictions, political ideologies, and prejudices against specific ethnic groups, might serve as its drivers,” Madam Ajongbah added.

She said young people, who were often influenced by extremist groups, were usually not aware of the intensions of extremists as the radicalization process was gradual and stressed the need for civic engagement to foster a sense of unity and patriotism in the youth.

Madam Ajongbah said a study conducted by the NCCE in 2021 under the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) project, identified the youth as the most vulnerable to violent extremism.

“In light of the above, the Commission has undertaken engagement with youth groups as part of planned activities under the EU supported PCVE project on non-violence and radicalisation in 75 operational Districts of the project,” she said.

The Divisional Police Commander of the area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yahaya Muchiraru, highlighted the need for community surveillance, awareness creation at worship centres, neighbourhood watchdog committees and community patrols.

He advised members of the public to freely render credible information to the Police to assist them fight crime in the Municipality, adding that security was a shared responsibility.