The South Tongu District Police Commander, Superintendent Thomas Owoahene-Acheapong has disclosed that security in the country is a shared responsibility.

According to him, for the nation to witness a drastic reduction in crime rate the police service would need credible information from the citizens to aid them in their work.

Chief Superintendent Owoahene-Acheapong further called on citizens to see the Ghana Police Service as a friendly institution they can cooperate within the discharge of their duty.

The Police Commander made the call at the Commissioning of 1No. 4-Unit Police Quarters and Police Station at Adutor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region recently.

The facility which was awarded to DEKPEY COMPANY LIMITED at Akatsi started on February 9th, 2016, and completed in June 2019 at an estimated cost of Ghc262,066.35 with funding from the District Development Fund (DDF).

The facility consists of 4No. 2Bedroom Apartment, Living room, Kitchen, Store, W/C Toilet, and Bath.

He lauded the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area for bringing their dreams to fruition, adding that personnel who will be posted to Adutor will have a comfortable place to rest after the hard day work.

Hon. Emmanuel Louis Agama, District Chief Executive (DCE) and Chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC) on his part said upon getting into office, he made it a priority to complete all abandoned projects before starting new ones.

Mr. Agama disclosed that the Adutor Police Quarters project and the Police Station would be given a new facelift.

He pleaded with the police service to employ a good maintenance culture on the new facility commissioned.

Source: Tabitha Kugbonu