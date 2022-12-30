Security officers in Bono encouraged to wear uniforms to 31st December night activities

Following a possible incidents of criminal activities and attacks during December 31st night activities to mark the New Year, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is encouraging its officers to wear their uniforms when they attend religious services to make congregations feel safer.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene encouraged all uniform men to wear their uniforms to church programs to deter criminal activities especial this New Year church services.

“In the wake of the possible attacks and criminal activities in 31st December programs I will encouraging our officers who attend worship services to do so in full uniform as long as their bosses and the church leaders are OK with the decision.

The REGSEC Chief said officers should first let their superiors and the churches know they are going to be in uniform.

According to her, this simple act will help reassure congregants, as well as serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene public again cautioned the public to be security conscious, while indulging in activities to mark the coming in of the New Year.

This is because criminals frequently took advantage of the excitement that typified the night of December 31, to indulge in in unlawful activities.

Chairman of the Bono REGSEC in a caution statement to the people of her region and Ghanaians in general said that December 31st night activities to mark the New Year, mainly entailing church services and other forms of social meetings, easily got people excited to the point of losing their usual sense of caution.

The Regional Minister, however, advised people to be extra cautious when leaving their homes for the various activities that would be organised to mark the New Year.

She said it is worth knowing that criminals are well aware of this and could easily take advantage of the situation.

She said it is critical for everyone to realise that security is a shared responsibility between the Police and the public, assuring that While Police would be doing their best to ensure safety, the police need the full cooperation of the public for maximum security to be ensured.

Mad Justina Owusu Banahene reiterated that it is very important for citizens to be vigilant to ensure security in their homes, and do their best to prevent any break in during “the cross-overs and the pass-overs”

With regard to citizens security and safety, the REGSEC Chief advised that car users should ensure that their cars are well serviced and in good condition, and try as much as possible to choose multiple routes to avoid being traced and tracked.

She again advised people going out for social activities to be cautious with those they will be moved with. She advised young ladies, especially to ensure that they don’t get over-taken by excitement and risk their safety.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to church services and all other occasions during New Year’s Eve celebrations, since unaccompanied children made an easy target for kidnappers.

She again urged people to move in groups as much as possible, and to also plan their routes very carefully, so as not to risk falling victim to lurking criminals.

Regional Minister said both pedestrians and motorists should be careful with either accepting or offering lifts, adding that whilst criminals often kidnapped people by pretending to offer lifts, they could also posed as stranded pedestrians to harm unsuspecting motorists.

She urged neighbourhoods to collaborate on crime prevention as much as possible and ensure that their homes are properly locked up or watched over, as they leave for the 31st night activities.

Mad Justina Owusu Banahene advised people not to carry too much money on them, adding that vehicles should be well locked whist packed on the premises of churches, night clubs and other places of celebration.

“We advise churches, night club owners, pubs, event organisers and all others who run places where patrons park their cars, to be particular with providing maximum security for these cars, said the regional minister.

The regional Minister also cautioned people on the need to stay safe with social media updates saying, “be careful how much you put out there because you could give clues to criminals through your updates.”

She advised the public to take advantage of the heavy police presence to quickly report suspicious persons and situations, and help protect life and property.