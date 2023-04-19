Security operative jailed three years for causing harm to businessman

The Tema Circuit Court A has sentenced Benjamin Awuley Addico, a National Security Operative at the Tema Port, to three years imprisonment for causing harm to a businessman.

The court, presided over by Ms Agnes Opoku Banie, sentenced Addico after finding him guilty following a full trial.

It also ordered him to compensate the complainant with GHS 6,000.00.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Doe, prosecuting, said the complainant, Mr Jonas Mensah, a Ghanaian businessman domiciled in the United States of America,

was in the country for a visit.

On May 11, 2021, the complainant cleared his container at the Tema Port and was on his way to Accra with one of the cleared vehicles, when he crossed Addico’s vehicle at the Mankwadze Roundabout at Tema Community One.

Addico followed the complainant’s vehicle and kept flashing his headlight to signal him to stop, but Mr Mensah failed to stop and drove off.

Prosecution said at the RANA Motors area of the Harbour Road, both vehicles crashed, causing Addico’s front tyre at the driver’s side to bust in the process.

Mr Mensah lost control and climbed the pavement and his car almost landed on the opposite lane.

A confrontation ensued between the two men, but with the help of onlookers, Mr Mensah pushed his car back onto the road and drove off, leaving Addico at the scene.

Addico got infuriated by Mr Mensah’s action, left his vehicle on the road and joined a commercial vehicle to chase him.

Upon reaching the Motorway, about 40 meters from the Tollbooth, Addico saw Mensah’s car, hence he alighted from the commercial vehicle, dashed to the complainant’s car, pulled him out, and beat him up mercilessly, prosecution said.

A police patrol team got to the scene and sent both men to the Tema Regional Police CID for investigation, where a medical form was issued to Mr Mensah to seek medical treatment for a cut he had sustained on the head.

The complainant was treated and discharged and after further investigation, Addico was charged with the offense and arraigned.