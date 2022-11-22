Security professionals trained on Continental Results Framework

The Women Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Monday begun a weeklong training workshop for security professionals and related stakeholders on the Continental Results Framework (CRF).

The CRF is a ten-year strategic framework designed to enhance the monitoring and reporting of the AU Peace and Security Council’s Women Peace and Security (WPS) agenda on the Continent and help address gaps between policy adoption and implementation.

The workshop, designed as a trainer of trainers, is supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and the Government of Norway.

About 30 security professionals and stakeholders from the southern half of the country are participating.

They include the National Peace Council, the National Disaster Management Organisation, Municipal Assemblies, departments of Local Government, Civil Society Organisations, youth groups, traditional leaders, and the media.

Air Commodore George Arko-Dadzie, the Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, opening the workshop, said the good reports developed by the Government had led to improvements in the National Action Plan adopted by the AU member states on the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.

He said more member states were adopting the CRF and yet there “still exists gaps on the progress of implementation.”

Air Codr Arko-Dadzie said based upon request, the KAIPTC partnered with the Office of the Special Envoy on Women and Peace Security at the AUC, to design the training programme, which had been successfully implemented in countries across the sub-region.

He urged the predominant female participants to take advantage of the programme to enhance their knowledge and skills to use the CRF.

Catherine Gaku Njeru, the Gender Monitoring Specialist at the Office of the Special Envoy, commended the KAIPTC for the “important initiative” saying it should be encouraged.

She urged the training institute to continue to champion the adoption of the National Action Plans by countries on the continent.

Madam Thywill Kpe, the Volta Regional Director of Gender, who opened the workshop on the behalf of Dr Afisah Zakariah, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said women remained major stakeholders in conflict prevention and peacemaking, yet continue to be excluded from peace and political processes because of discrimination, social stereotyping and institutional obstacles.

“To create lasting peace, we need women’s voices and leadership. When diverse women participate in peace negotiations, the quality and durability of peace agreements increases, and when women are signatories of peace agreements, they are more likely to be implemented,” she said.

“Concerted efforts are needed from all stakeholders to achieve gender balance in peace and security for a more equal and equitable Ghana.”

“As a country committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, we must make a difference in attaining gender balance for sustainable development. The principles of equality, non-discrimination and fair distribution of the benefits of development should be our focus in order to enhance peace and security.”

The Ministry is responsible for ensuring gender mainstreaming into development processes led the development of the National Action Plan (GHANAP 1325) in 2012.