Security services urged to demonstrate spirit of loyalty

Ms. Cynthia Amina Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has implored the security services to exhibit a spirit of loyalty to Ghana for peaceful co-existence.

She emphasised the level of loyalty to the country must override sectional, ethnic and all other loyalties, stating “it is important that tolerance and peaceful co-existence become our hallmark, if we had these values, we will respect the differences we have and live in peace.”

Ms Boadu made the appeal when she was addressing officers and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service in Sunyani as part of the region’s celebration of this year’s annual constitutional week.

Under the theme “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance’’, she said national cohesion and peaceful co-existence encompassed the values of unity, equality, peace, social justice, and the rule of law.

Ms Boadu emphasised that to have a meaningful impact on society as security officers, they should have civic knowledge to demonstrate civic skills and disposition while demonstrating intellectual and participatory skills essential for informed, effective, and responsible citizenship.

Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Regional Director of the Commission advised the officers and personnel to treat all persons with the needed respect and dignity as mandated by Ghana’s 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution.

Divisional Officer Class One (DOI) Peter Tetteh, the Acting Bono Regional Fire Commander said consolidating the country’s democracy was of primary importance and therefore advised the officers and personnel to demonstrate good and patriotic citizenship values by their actions and inactions.