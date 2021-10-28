Security situation in northern Mozambique stable – PM

The Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said Wednesday in the national parliament that the security situation in the country’s northern province Cabo Delgado is stable and the displaced people are returning to their areas of origin.

Carlos do Rosario was called by the parliament to answer questions from the two opposition benches, Renamo and MDM, regarding the security situation and the involvement of foreign troops in the fight against terrorism in the country.

“In Cabo Delgado, the situation is characterized by actions of cracking down terrorists and dismantling their bases, a joint action by the Defense and Security Forces of Mozambique, SADC and Rwandan troops,” said the prime minister.

According to Rosario, the actions of the joint forces have allowed the movement of people and goods in the region, and some displaced people are gradually returning to their areas of origin.

“The process of population returning, and movement of people and goods is being monitored and coordinated by the joint forces of Mozambique, SADC and Rwanda,” he said.

Due to the degree of destruction of the social and economic fabric of the affected districts, the government has approved plans for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction in Cabo Delgado, to guarantee the essential conditions for the normalization of life in those areas, he said.

Regarding the natural gas mega project in the Rovuma basin, the prime minister said that the government is in direct contact with the oil company Total, with a view to finding solutions to minimize the costs arising from the suspension of contracts for small and medium-sized companies.

With the improvement of security in the Cabo Delgado region, natural gas exploration activities may resume in the next year, 2022, thus allowing its production in 2026, the premier said. Enditem