Security to be enforced in Tema during chief’s funeral

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) is putting in measures to ensure adequate security in the Tema Metropolis, especially in Manhean, during the funeral celebration of the late Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of Tema.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and head of MESEC, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, said more security personnel would be deployed with the metro guards augmenting.

Mr. Ashitey who led some TMA management staff to present a cow and an undisclosed amount of money to the Tema Traditional Council’s Funeral Committee in support of the upcoming funeral slated for the last week of this month (October 2022) emphasised that, “we are working together with all relevant security operatives.”

He said the personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department would also be available to ensure free flow of traffic in Tema Newtown to ensure the late chief get a befitting funeral.

Mr. Ashitey said discussions are underway with the Minister of Roads on the need to get alternative roads to link Tema Manhean and Community one as currently the single road contributed to the never-ending traffic situation.

Touching on the presentation, the MCE said the TMA worked in tandem with the traditional council, adding that, as custom demands, they needed to mourn with the people of Tema by presenting some items to support the funeral.