WhatsApp to End Support for 18 Android and 3 iPhone Models in 2025

As the New Year begins, WhatsApp users with older smartphones may be in for an unwelcome surprise.

The popular messaging app, which boasts more than two billion active users worldwide, will cease support for several Android and iPhone models starting in 2025. The move, though affecting a relatively small group of users, underscores the growing divide between older mobile technology and the evolving demands of apps that require regular updates to maintain security and performance.

From January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer function on Android smartphones running KitKat (Android 4.4) or earlier versions of the operating system. While some users may still be able to continue using the app by updating their devices to a newer operating system, many older phones will be unable to receive official updates from their manufacturers. In these cases, upgrading the operating system would require DIY modifications, which could risk damaging the device and voiding warranties.

For those still holding onto devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, or the Motorola Moto G (1st Gen), the WhatsApp announcement serves as a final nudge toward considering an upgrade. Other affected models include older phones from HTC, LG, and Sony. Although these devices may not make up a substantial portion of WhatsApp’s user base, the change highlights the rapid pace of technological advancement and the pressure it puts on hardware that, for many, has outlived its expected lifespan.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, explained that discontinuing support for these older devices is part of a broader effort to keep the app secure and functional, ensuring compatibility with the latest operating systems and devices. As Meta continues to roll out new features and updates, older smartphones simply do not have the necessary processing power or software capacity to support them without significant compromises.

Later in 2025, the changes will extend to older iPhone models as well. Starting on May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 15.1. The affected models include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which are unable to be updated beyond iOS 12.5.7. While users with these devices could consider upgrading to newer iPhones, the decision is not as straightforward for those still reliant on older, less expensive models. The transition will likely cause frustration for users who have grown accustomed to their older devices but want to continue using WhatsApp.

The announcement raises important questions about the future of smartphone longevity, as app developers and manufacturers push to keep up with a rapid evolution in mobile technology. As software and apps become more complex and feature-rich, they require more powerful hardware to run smoothly. This, in turn, prompts users of older devices to either upgrade or face the risk of being left behind in terms of functionality and security.

Although this update primarily targets older devices, it highlights a growing trend in the tech industry: planned obsolescence. While many users can extend the life of their devices through careful maintenance and limited app use, the reality is that continued support for older hardware is becoming less feasible. As newer technologies, such as 5G and more advanced camera systems, become standard, smartphones that once seemed cutting-edge quickly fall behind.

For WhatsApp users affected by these changes, the decision will likely prompt a broader reconsideration of their tech habits. In a world where apps like WhatsApp are integral to daily life, ensuring continued access to these services will likely drive many users to reconsider holding onto outdated devices. For those with the ability to upgrade, this change presents an opportunity to embrace the latest in smartphone technology. However, for others, it may represent a reminder that in the fast-paced world of technology, even the most reliable devices eventually reach their expiration date.

Ultimately, this move by WhatsApp to cut support for older devices is indicative of the broader trends in the tech industry, where the push for more powerful, secure, and feature-rich devices increasingly leaves older models behind. For many, the decision will be a wake-up call to assess whether their current device can keep up with the demands of modern apps—or if it’s time to invest in a new phone to stay connected in the ever-evolving digital world.